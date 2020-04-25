|
|
FLOOD, John H. Of Arlington, passed away peacefully at his home on April 22nd surrounded by his family. Beloved son of the late Henry Flood, Sr. and the late Mary Flood of Cambridge. Devoted and loving husband of 50 years to Mary (Carney) Flood of Arlington. Proud father of John Flood, Jr. (Jack) and his partner Cori Smith of Arlington, Timothy Flood and his partner Casey Williams of Belmont, Kevin Flood and his wife Jennifer of Norwood, and Julie (Flood) Urquhart and her husband Scott of Woburn. Adoring grandfather of Victoria, Lily, Violet, Gavin, and Brendan. Dear brother of the late Henry Flood, Jr. and his late wife Martha of Billerica, and the late Rita Flood of Dundee, Scotland. Caring brother in-law of Gerry Carney of Billerica, Edward and Bonnie Carney of Billerica, and the late Jean (Carney) Parsons of Arlington. John is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. John was born in Dundee, Scotland and later immigrated to the United States and grew up in Cambridge, MA. John attended Ringe Tech High School in Cambridge and upon graduation served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard. John is a past President of the Cambridge Ringe Alumni Association. An engineer by trade, John was the Building Maintenance Supervisor for the town of Arlington before he retired. John was a devoted husband, a loving father, and a loyal friend to all those who knew him. He loved to smile, sing, and take care of his family. He took great pride and pleasure in singing the National Anthem and other patriotic songs at many of Arlington's special events. He enjoyed swimming and working out in the fitness room at the Arlington Boys & Girls Club, a place very fond to him as began attending the Club when he moved to the United States from Scotland when he was a young boy. This year John was selected to preside as the Grand Marshall for the Arlington Patriots' Day Parade. Due to the current precautions surrounding the COVID-19 virus, and in an effort to keep everyone safe, a private burial service will be held at St. Paul's cemetery in Arlington. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the Arlington Boys & Girls Club, 60 Pond Lane, Arlington, MA 02474. If you wish to make a donation online, please copy and paste into your web browser the following Club donation page link: https://webtrac.abgclub.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/donation.html To send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020