NEE, John H. Of Billerica and formerly of Wilmington, passed away on May 26, 2019, at age 93. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Dolores D. (Garvia) Nee; loving father of Michael Nee and his wife Nancy of Plymouth; Patricia Nee Morrill and her husband Richard of Billerica and Timothy Nee and his wife Janet of Beverly; 7 remarkable grandchildren, Sheila Ricchi, Laura and Jonathan Bradbury, Justin Nee and Lindsey Travers, Michelle and Jenna Nee and 7 wonderful great-grandchildren, Shaun Ricchi, Lily, Alton and Ellie Bradbury, Camden and Mara Travers and Caroline Nee and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING, on Tuesday, June 4 at 11 AM. Calling Hours on Monday, June 3 from 5 to 7 PM. Interment in Wildwood Cemetery in Wilmington. Retired U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam, serving from 1943 to 1966. He was also a retired operations manager for the Town of Wilmington Water Department. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the . Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for John H. NEE Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2019