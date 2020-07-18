|
|
STANTON, John H. Of Walpole, formerly of Mashpee, July 18, 2020, age 86. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Elaine (Bowley) Stanton. Loving father of Cheryl Brown and her husband, Richard, of Denver, Colorado, Donna Stanton and her husband, Ned Pajkuric, of Stuart, Florida, Marylou Brunetta and her husband, William, of Winter Garden, Florida, Michael Stanton and his wife, Marianne, of Walpole, and Brian Stanton and his wife, Catherine, of Walpole. Cherished grandfather of Brandon, Katie, Caitlin, Scott, Ashley, Cody, Drew, John, Brian, Meghan, Allison, and Sarah, and great-grandfather of Arianna and Liam. Brother of Frederick Stanton of Foxborough and the late Richard Stanton. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for John's Life Celebration on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, John's family has decided that his Funeral Services will be private, with interment taking place in Saint Mary's Cemetery in Foxborough. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or at www.oldcolonyhospice.org Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020