SZAFRAN, John H. Age 76, of Pembroke, formerly of Acton, MA, passed away on September 29, 2020.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years and a day, Rosemary Szafran. Loving father of Jeffrey Szafran of Duxbury, Marilyn Szafran of Brattleboro, VT, Daniel (Kerri) Szafran of Duxbury, Christine (Brian) Fisher of Duxbury and daughter-in-law Kimberly Szafran of Duxbury. Proud grandfather of Matthew, Ryan, Jacob and Kylie Szafran, Jesse Yaverbaum, Ashleigh and Anna Szafran, and Jack and Cailey Fisher.
He is also survived by his sisters, Stella (John) Rogers and Caroline Szafran, along with many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Anna Szafran, and his brothers, Joseph and William Szafran.
John was born and raised in Lowell, MA and graduated from Lowell Tech in 1966 with a Bachelor's degree. He met his loving wife at IBM, married in 1968 and settled in Acton, MA, where they raised their four children. Summers were spent on Cape Cod with many memories of days on the boat and the beach and afternoons in the backyard at the cottage on Pine Tree Court. John spent most of his career in sales at IBM and State Street. He and Rosemary later moved to the South Shore of Massachusetts to be closer to their children and grandchildren. John continued to work part-time at The Coughlin Group doing tax accounting and thoroughly enjoyed it. He often took long walks along the shoreline, loved spending time with family and especially enjoyed attending the grandchildren's sporting events and school performances. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren.
Visiting Hours will be private on Sunday, October 4th at Shepherd's Funeral Home, KINGSTON, MA. All relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Monday, October 5th at 10:00am, Holy Family Church, Duxbury, MA. Interment services will be private at a later date. To offer condolences, please visit: www.shepherdfuneralhome.com
