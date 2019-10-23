|
|
VROOM, John H. Age 70, Of Stoneham, formerly of Somerville, passed away on October 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eileen M. (McCarthy). Cherished son of the late Geraldine (Meeks) and George F. Vroom. Devoted father of Gretchen Chingris and her husband Nicholas of Andover, Lorin Sledge and her husband Raymond of Somerville, Eric Vroom and his wife Melissa of Boxborough, Jason Vroom and his wife Gianna of Melrose. Dear brother of George and Evelyn Vroom, both of Somerville. Loving grandfather of Sophie, Alex, Cole, Emily, Raymond, Jade, Colin, Nathan, Avery, Eleni, and Nolan. Also survived by his niece Meredith Nunley. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) SOMERVILLE, Saturday morning at 10:00 am, followed by a Committal Service at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Friday 4-8 pm. John was very involved in youth sports as a longtime supporter and coach of Somerville Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball. He was also a member of M.B.U.A. and a retired employee of Commonwealth of Mass, D.O.R. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019