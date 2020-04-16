|
|
HARRIGAN, John "Jack" Known to all as "Jack," passed away on April 11, at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Teresa (nee Flynn), daughter Linda Fisher, son-in-law Robert Fisher and grandson Darius Fisher.
Jack was born and raised in NYC but from the age of 21 was a lifelong resident of Somerville, MA. He spent his working career at Polaroid. He loved fishing and spending summers at Newfound Lake, NH.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Jack can be made to American Parkinson's Disease Association.
www.apdaparkinson.org/1907d3l/
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2020