HARRISON, John Age 85, of Plymouth, formerly of Dorchester and Pembroke, passed away peacefully at home on January 23rd, 2020. John was born in Lower Mills, Dorchester, the son of the late Mabel (Mullane) and William Harrison. He attended Dorchester Schools and then joined the US Army during the time of the Korean War. When he returned from the war, he married Theresa (Ahern), they started their family in Dorchester. They had 3 children and in 1970, moved their family to Pembroke. John was a self employed carpenter until he entered Union, Local 33, in 1981, where he worked until he retired. He loved "puttering" around, doing things for family and friends, building things and helping out. In his later years, he and "Tree" liked to travel to Bermuda and Aruba as well as Naples, Florida. John was preceded in death by his love, Theresa, 15 years ago. He leaves behind his children James Harrison of Plymouth and Jeanette Harrison of Pembroke. He was the "Grampy" of Joseph Noviello, James Harrison, John Harrison, Jennifer Noviello and Abigail Harrison. He is survived by his sisters; Patricia Harrison of FL and Lorraine Harrison of FL. He was preceded in death by his son, John Harrison, Jr. as well as his siblings; Eleanor Gagne, Francis Harrison, Barbara Harrison, Robert Harrison, Richard Harrison and Edward Harrison. Visiting Hours: Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27th from 9:00-10:30 am. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter's Church, 86 Court Street, Plymouth, MA at 11:00 am. Interment will follow on Tuesday, January 28th, at 10:00 am at Pembroke Center Cemetery, 100 Center Street, Pembroke, MA. Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth.
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020