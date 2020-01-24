Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartlett Funeral Home
338 Court St
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-3456
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Bartlett Funeral Home
338 Court St
Plymouth, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
86 Court Stree
Plymouth, MA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Pembroke Center Cemeter
100 Center Street
Pembroke, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN HARRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN HARRISON


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN HARRISON Obituary
HARRISON, John Age 85, of Plymouth, formerly of Dorchester and Pembroke, passed away peacefully at home on January 23rd, 2020. John was born in Lower Mills, Dorchester, the son of the late Mabel (Mullane) and William Harrison. He attended Dorchester Schools and then joined the US Army during the time of the Korean War. When he returned from the war, he married Theresa (Ahern), they started their family in Dorchester. They had 3 children and in 1970, moved their family to Pembroke. John was a self employed carpenter until he entered Union, Local 33, in 1981, where he worked until he retired. He loved "puttering" around, doing things for family and friends, building things and helping out. In his later years, he and "Tree" liked to travel to Bermuda and Aruba as well as Naples, Florida. John was preceded in death by his love, Theresa, 15 years ago. He leaves behind his children James Harrison of Plymouth and Jeanette Harrison of Pembroke. He was the "Grampy" of Joseph Noviello, James Harrison, John Harrison, Jennifer Noviello and Abigail Harrison. He is survived by his sisters; Patricia Harrison of FL and Lorraine Harrison of FL. He was preceded in death by his son, John Harrison, Jr. as well as his siblings; Eleanor Gagne, Francis Harrison, Barbara Harrison, Robert Harrison, Richard Harrison and Edward Harrison. Visiting Hours: Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27th from 9:00-10:30 am. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter's Church, 86 Court Street, Plymouth, MA at 11:00 am. Interment will follow on Tuesday, January 28th, at 10:00 am at Pembroke Center Cemetery, 100 Center Street, Pembroke, MA. Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth.

View the online memorial for John HARRISON
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -