JOHN HECTOR MCARTHUR

JOHN HECTOR MCARTHUR Obituary
McARTHUR, John Hector Age 85 and resident of Weston, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Natty; daughter Susan Radovsky; daughter Jocelyn Swisher and her husband Dan Swisher; four grandchildren, Katarina and Isabella Radovsky, and Jack and Charlotte Swisher; and brother Kenneth McArthur. A family Funeral and Burial has been planned. A Memorial Service will be held at Memorial Church, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA at 2 pm on October 30, 2019 with a reception to follow at Harvard Business School, Boston, MA. Donations may be made to Brigham and Women's Hospital, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Harvard Business School, Teele Hall, Boston, MA 02163, or University of British Columbia, Development & Alumni Engagement, 500-5950 University Blvd., Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6T 1Z3. Full obituary at www.hbs.edu/about/Pages/john-h-mcarthur.aspx To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
