Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
For more information about
JOHN KELLEY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN KELLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN HENRY "JACK" KELLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN HENRY "JACK" KELLEY Obituary
KELLEY, John (Jack) Henry Of Nashua, NH, April 17, 2020. Born in Somerville, MA. A graduate of Boston College and was a successful private business owner. Father of John D. Kelley and his wife Jennifer of Eagan, MN and Dennis B. Kelley and his fiancée Sarah Black of Reading, MA. Former husband of Melanie A. Kelley of Wakefield, MA. Brother of the late Thomas Kelley and his wife Carol of Nashua, NH, Dennis Kelley and his wife Molly of Cotuit, MA, Dr. David Kelley and his wife Jane of Melrose, MA. Loving and proud grandfather of Jack and Brendan Kelley of Eagan, MN. His beloved bulldogs, the late Max and Jax and his grand dogs Everett Jay and Collins Jo. Dear friends Kevin and Diane Curry of Winchester, MA. Funeral Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers or donations, contributions should be saved for your family in honor of Jack, who was a saver. Online condolences visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, READING, MA.

View the online memorial for John (Jack) Henry KELLEY
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -