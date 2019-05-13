SCAMMELL, John Henry Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his home in Sunapee, NH. John was born on December 26, 1941, the youngest of six children born to Florence (Taylor) and Leslie Scammell, who emigrated from Change Islands Newfoundland to establish their family in Belmont, Massachusetts. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Sandra (Carlsen), who he met at a high school dance. They married young and started a family, raising 4 children, Christine, Karen, Roy, and Cheryl, and settled in Andover, MA. John started his working life as a machinist and mechanic while attending Wentworth Institute. He became a sales executive for Teledyne TAC, in the early days of semiconductor manufacturing. Along with two partners, John founded PRI Automation where he remained until his retirement. John thoroughly enjoyed traveling the world for business and pleasure with his wife Sandra. John and Sandra took advantage of every opportunity to travel with their children and spend time with their family and friends. The extended Scammell clan spent many summer and winter holidays at their homes in Rangeley, ME, Gloucester and Rockport, MA, and Naples, FL. John was extremely involved with his 11 grandchildren and recently welcomed his first great-grandchild. He loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events, recitals, and other activities. He had a passion for woodworking, building wooden boats, fishing, and playing golf. John was always quick with a joke, a word of encouragement, or a bit of advice. His generosity was genuine and he was unconditionally supportive of his wife, children, grandchildren, and friends. There will be a Service of remembrance on Saturday May 25, at 4pm, at Faith Lutheran Church, 360 South Main Street, Andover, MA. Chadwick Funeral Service 603-526-6442



