WOOD, John Herbert Age 88, of Melrose and Worcester, MA, died peacefully on 5/16/2020 after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Mary (Nee) and his children: Michelle Wood Kanavos, Tamasine Wood Creighton, Christopher Wood and AnneMary Wood Mann, their families and many extended family members and friends. Services will be private. Please see the obituary at Slattery Funeral Home, MARLBOROUGH, for more details at www.slatteryfuneralhome.com www.slatteryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020