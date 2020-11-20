BROOKS, John Heron Jr. Age 78, of Marshfield Hills, MA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife and three daughters on November 8th, 2020.



John was born on April 11th, 1942 in Sewickley, PA and was the eldest son of John H. Brooks and Susan E. Brooks. John grew up in West Hartford, CT and spent over 75 years during the summer at the family's beloved home Hazelpoint in Hyannisport, MA.



John attended the Kent School in Kent, CT, where he played soccer and hockey. After graduating, he earned a Bachelor's degree at Boston University. John proudly served in the National Guard for seven years, alongside his three best friends of over sixty-five years, Charles Hunt, John Rowland and Charles Bascom.



John was a generous supporter of the BU Hockey program, where he was able to share his love of the sport with others. He was also a member of two wine groups for many memorable years and the Boston Symphony Orchestra.



John's other interests included skiing, gardening (especially his tomatoes), hunting, and his enthusiastic love for the many Labrador Retrievers he raised. He also loved connecting with his many friends and reminiscing about their glory days.



His life will be cherished by his devoted wife of 38 years Gail Brooks, his daughters Molly Brooks Sapienza, Leeli Brooks Taylor, and Lily Ballard Brooks, his five grandchildren, Emily Sapienza, Barrett, Brooks and Morgan Taylor, as well as his three siblings, James Ballard Brooks, Joseph Judson Brooks, Suzanne Brooks McCallister. John is now reunited with his beloved daughter Eleanor Barrett Brooks.



Donations may be made to the MSPCA/Angell Memorial Hospital, 350 South Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.



The Brooks family plans to have a Celebration of Life for John next Summer 2021 in Hyannisport, MA. Details to follow. McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Homes



