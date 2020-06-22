|
|
ADAMS, John, J. Of Ashland, formerly of Natick, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born on June 19, 1941 to the late Robert and Eleanor (Keating) Adams, he was a graduate from Roslindale High School, class of 1960. John retired from the Town of Natick after many years of dedicated service to the Natick Recreation and Parks Department and Department of Public Works. John loved to go fishing, golfing, and out for a good meal with his friends and family whom he loved dearly. Many will remember him as Jackie, Whitey, or Son. He was the devoted father of Thomas Adams and his wife Tanya of Clinton, Jennifer Duffy and her husband Brian of Westborough, and the late John J. Adams Jr. and Matthew Adams; brother of Robert Adams and the late William Adams; loving grandfather of Andrew Adams, Matilyn Adams, Ryan Adams, Thomas Arrowsmith, William Arrowsmith, Maddison Duffy, Saffron Duffy, and Nathan Duffy. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Susan (Begley) Adams and many cherished nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours with COVID-19 restrictions at the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, on Thursday, June 25th, from 4-8 p.m. Guests are required to please wear masks when entering the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 26th, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Patrick's Church, 44 East Central Street, Natick, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street #104, Natick, MA. 01760. For guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 Natick
View the online memorial for John, J. ADAMS
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2020