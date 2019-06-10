Boston Globe Obituaries
JOHN J. ALLGAIER

JOHN J. ALLGAIER Obituary
ALLGAIER, John J. Of Jamaica Plain, on June 7, 2019. Son of the late John A. and Mary A. (Collins) Allgaier. Brother of the late Patricia A. Allgaier and Marie E. Stocks. Uncle of Linda M. Jordan and her husband Robert E., Jr. of Everett, William D. Stocks, Jr. and his wife Janis of Reading and Paul J. Stocks and his wife Nancy of York, ME. Granduncle of Patrick B. Jordan, Ryan D. Jordan and his fiancée Taylor Pedersen, Paul J. Stocks, Jr., Samantha M.Stocks and Victoria A. Stocks. A Funeral Service will be held at the Brady & Fallon Funeral Home, 10 Tower St. (Opp. Forest Hills MBTA Station), JAMAICA PLAIN, on Wednesday, June 12 at 11 am. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with his family from 10 am until 11 am prior to the Funeral Service. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery. Late Letter Carrier USPS, Late US Coast Guard Korean War Veteran. For information and guestbook condolences visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861

Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019
