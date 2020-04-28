Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for JOHN AMBROSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN J. AMBROSE


1946 - 2020
JOHN J. AMBROSE Obituary
AMBROSE, John J. Of South Boston, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 73. He is survived by his siblings James, Walter, Ann, Joseph Ambrose and Delores Weir. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was born on November 1, 1946 in South Boston to the late James and Nellie Ambrose. He received his B.S in Education from Boston State in 1968 and taught Mathematics at Waltham High School. John was an avid fisherman who belonged to the Columbia Yacht Club in South Boston and the South Boston Lithuanian Club. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. He will be missed by all. Funeral Service and Interment private. O'Brien Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020
