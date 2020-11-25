ANTONELLI, John J. III In Dorchester, formerly of Readville, died November 23, 2020, after a short courageous battle with a brain tumor at the age of 35 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Mollie K. (Murphy) Antonelli for 9 loving years. Cherished father of Nora Catherine Antonelli and soon to be "Baby Antonelli." Loving son of John J. Antonelli, Jr. and Maureen R. (Hartin) Antonelli of Readville. Brother of Krista M. and her husband Edward Keohane and their children Lillian and Teddy Keohane of Milton, and Keri A. and her husband Brian Lewis and their children Brooke, Camryn, and Morgan Lewis of Hingham. Grandson of Dolores "Big Nana" Antonelli of Allston and the late John J. Antonelli, Sr., and the late Joseph F. and Rita Hartin. Son-in-law of James T. and Mary Anne Murphy of Dorchester. Brother-in-law of James and his wife Kathryn Murphy and their children Kaitlyn, James, Madelyn, and Christopher, Thomas and his wife Julie Murphy and their children Hannah, Andrew, Thomas, and Nolan, Megan and her husband Brendan Raftery and their children Dylan and Finn, Patrick and his wife Molly Murphy and their children Caleb, Tess, and Colm, and Brendan and his wife Jacqueline Murphy and their daughter Trudie. Johnny is also survived by many adoring aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. He was a graduate of Xaverian Brothers High School, Class of 2003, and Hofstra University, Class of 2007. Johnny was a former employee of Verrex Corp. and has been employed as an audiovisual project manager for State Street Corporation for the past 9 years. He was an avid Patriots and Bruins fan. As a child, he cherished the many summers he spent with his family at Salisbury Beach, and later in Scituate. He especially enjoyed his annual trips to Saratoga and numerous golf outings. He truly loved being a father and loved to travel with his wife Mollie and daughter Nora. There will be a private Visitation, private Funeral Mass, and private Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester. You are invited to view the Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. via Zoom following this link: us02web.zoom.us/j/82183765535?pwd=U2g2ZjFtcndocUpFbWJnTVF0V3pmQT09
(passcode: 805680). In lieu of flowers, donations in Johnny's memory may be made to The Antonelli Family Fund at www.johnantonellimemorial.com
