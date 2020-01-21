|
ASHE, John J. Jr. Age 66, after a courageous battle with cancer, passed away at home with loving family members present. John was born on January 1, 1954 to his late parents, John J. and Lois A. (Phipps) Ashe, Sr. He was the beloved brother of Michael J. Ashe and his wife Diane, Debra J. Santagati and her husband James, Susan J. Phillipson and her husband Russell, Sherill A. Ashe and her fiance, James and Barbara A. Page and her husband Timothy. He was the loving uncle to seven nieces and nephews and great-uncle to five.
Like his father before him, John joined the Navy after graduating high school. After his honorable discharge from the service he went to work for United Lithographers, leaving the company after many years to move to Plymouth where he took a job at Newfield House. John was a steadfast, loyal worker until he had to take an early retirement due to disability. John was a voracious reader and was always with a book, even at the kitchen table while he was enjoying a meal. He was extremely knowledgeable and was a Civil Wary and World War I and II history buff. He enjoyed watching historical documentaries, visiting Civil War battlefields and collecting memorabilia. John's greatest passion was in genealogy. His research into the family history led him to discover many notable people we were related to by common ancestors. He would share with us any and all interesting discoveries into his ancestral research. Our brother John will be deeply missed.
A Period of Visitation will take place on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, PLYMOUTH. A small Catholic Service will begin at 7:00 pm at the Funeral Home. The Burial will be private. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020