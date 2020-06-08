|
AVENELL, John J. Formerly of Medford, MA, died on June 4, 2020, at the age of 55. Beloved son of Frances J. Avenell and the late Lawrence J. Avenell. John leaves behind his children Kristy Murnane, Daniel Avenell, and Emily Avenell, along with his beloved dog and best friend, Tony. Treasured brother of Patti and Bob Eckels, Maureen Avenell, Karen and Jay Davis, Cheryl and Louie Mazza, Jackie and John Corleto, Kerri and Larry Avenell, Jr., Kevin Avenell, Dawn and Kevin Meagher, Tracey Meagher, and the late Richard Avenell and Mary F. Avenell. He was a loving uncle and mentor to many nieces and nephews, as well. John led by example and was a supporter of all those in his life. His work ethic and can-do attitude was a direct reflection of his self-made success. Throughout his life, John was a proud owner of multiple businesses, who took pride in anything he was a part of, and leapt at any opportunity to provide for himself and family. His competitive and driven attitude fueled both his work ethic and his hobbies. He enjoyed traveling and seeing the world, as well as any sport on TV. His relentless listening to sports radio and lifelong following of all New England sports was second to none. He supported and participated in the sports he loved with the same drive and determination he applied to all other aspects of life. John also understood the importance of enjoying life and laughing when the opportunity arose. His positive outlook on life and spread of joy affected the lives of so many family and friends around him. He will be missed dearly. A Visitation will be held at 11:00am on June 11th, 2020 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, WILLIAMSBURG, VA. A Service will follow at 1:00pm at St. Bede Church, 3686 Ironbound Rd., Williamsburg, VA. Funeral Services will be planned at a later date in Massachusetts where he will be put to rest. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2020