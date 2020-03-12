Boston Globe Obituaries
BARALDI, John J. Age 87, a longtime Chelmsford resident, formerly of Billerica, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 surrounded by his family, at Lowell General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Ann T. (O'Neill) Baraldi, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2012. He was born in Cambridge on May 20, 1932 and was a son of the late John and Elvira (Storella) Baraldi. John was raised in Billerica and was a graduate of Billerica Memorial HS, class of 1951. He served as Captain of the Billerica Football Team and a member of the HHS BMHS Alumni Assoc. John proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement on April 1, 1999, John was Senior Vice President and National Director of Property Management for Boston Properties, Inc. He was an avid car enthusiast. He enjoyed restoring his early model automobiles and attending antique auto shows with his wife Ann and close friends. John looked forward to spending summers at his beach home in Kennebunkport, Maine. Above all else, John was a devoted family man and cherished the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. John is survived by his children, Michael Baraldi and his wife, Jennifer, John Baraldi, Jr. and his wife, Susan, Stephen Baraldi and his wife, Carol, and Nancy Baraldi-Lucey, all of Chelmsford, and Juliann Pérez and her husband Alberto of San Juan, Puerto Rico; 13 grandchildren, Kristina, Michael, Jr. and his wife Lauren, Elizabeth, John J., III, Blaire, Marie and her husband Ralph, Cara and her husband Jimmy, Stephen, Jr., Erin, Evan, Christopher, Ricardo and Marissa and 5 great-grandchildren, Mason, Isabella, Sawyer, Addison and Orion. He also leaves his siblings, Richard Baraldi and his wife, Loretta, and Anna Baraldi, all of Billerica, several nieces and nephews and his beloved in-laws. John was predeceased by his son-in-law, Sean Lucey and his sister, Marguerite Cataldo. Visiting Hours: Will be held on Sunday from 2 pm to 5 pm at the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 o'clock at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford. Kindly meet at the church. Interment will follow in Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica. In recognition of the dedicated service of the first responders of Chelmsford, memorial donations may be made in John's name to the Chelmsford Police Department, 2 Olde North Rd., Chelmsford, MA 01824, or the Chelmsford Fire Department, 50 Billerica Rd., Chelmsford, 01824. For directions and online guestbook, visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook.

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020
