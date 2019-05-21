BARTINELLI, John J. Lifelong Newton resident, passed away peacefully at home on May 20, 2019 at the age of 92. John was a retired Police Captain for the Newton Police Department, where he devoted 34 years of service. Beloved husband for 69 years of the late Alice M. (Gerraughty) Bartinelli. Loving father of John Bartinelli, Jr., retired Newton Police Lieutenant and his wife Joan and his late caring daughter, Beverly Nicolazzo. He was appreciated and admired by granddaughters Lauren and Lynne and Lynne's husband Douglas Morand. He was a proud great-grandfather to William and Bennett. John had an unwavering lifelong friendship with Joe Gringeri. Also remembered by many loving nieces and nephews. Brother of William Bastianelli and the late Ann Height. John was a strong supporter of numerous charitable causes. He was a lifetime dog lover and loyal Yankees fan. Veteran of WWII, US Army. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: ( ) Charitable Service Trust, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, on Thursday, May 23 from 3-6pm and again Friday morning at 9:30am before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 10:30am Funeral Mass. Burial to follow at Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for John J. BARTINELLI Published in The Boston Globe from May 22 to May 23, 2019