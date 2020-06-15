|
|
BLAKE, John J. Jr. "Jack" Age 89, of Lynn, June 14. Father of Paula Timmons and her late husband Steven, Joanne Fusco, Maryann Gentleman and her husband Jack, Jacqueline Blake Oteri and her husband Steve, and the late Christopher, Peter, John and Kathleen Blake; wife for many years, Marjorie (Nolan) Blake; grandfather of Laura Pandolfo and her husband William, David Ashley, Nicholas and Jonathan Magnuson and the late Craig Gentleman; great-grandfather of Kaylee, Shannon and Olivia Ashley, Nolan and Ella Pandolfo; brother of the late Elizabeth Girard and Nancy Harney; he also leaves his dear friend, Diane Little, and several nieces and nephews. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of MA and the CDC, the services will be private. Arrangements by the Solimine Funeral Home, LYNN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's of Lynn Building Foundation or Perkins School for the Blind. Relatives and friends are encouraged to leave a message of condolence at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2020