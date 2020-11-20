BRENNAN, John J. "Butch" Jr. Of Melrose, the former Mayor of Chelsea entered into rest on November 15th, 2020 at the age of 76. Born and raised in Chelsea, the son of John J. Brennan and Eileen (Ryan) Brennan. Beloved husband of the late Linda (Tillman) Brennan. Loving father to Michael Patrick Brennan and his wife Meghan of Ipswich. Dear brother of William "Biff" Brennan and his wife Claudia of Revere. Cherished grandpa of Riley Brennan and Taylor Brennan of Ipswich. Also survived by his nephew Matthew Brennan of Chelsea and his niece Kelly Brennan of Boston. Encouraged by the local community, Butch entered politics to help improve the city he loved. He was an Alderman-At-Large from 1984 to 1987 and was the Mayor of Chelsea from 1988 to 1991. After politics, Butch continued to be a true inspiration to many that knew him. His true passion was helping others. His legacy will live on. The family wishes to thank all of his devoted friends who helped care for Butch in his final months and they will be forever grateful for the love, loyalty, and kindness displayed. The family plans to celebrate his life in the future, post Covid-19. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com
