BRUNACCINI, John J. Loving Husband, Father and Great-Grandfather Mr. John Joseph Brunaccini, of Waltham, died at home on Sunday, November 15, 2020 after an illness. He was 93. Born on September 17, 1927 in Arlington, he was a son of the late Joseph and Florence (Misseri) Brunaccini. A graduate of Bordentown Military Institute in Bordentown, New Jersey he then earned his Bachelor's degree from Suffolk University in 1950. He served in the United States Army during World War II in Germany. He married Berlin, Germany native Gisela Gertsmeier on September 12, 1948 at Sacred Heart Church in Watertown. They have been Waltham residents for over 50 years. Mr. Brunaccini was President of Colmar Belting Company in Boston for over 50 years before retiring in 2002. He was a member of the Ancient & Honorable Artillery Company in Boston and the Watertown Sons of Italy #1036. John and Gisela traveled extensively, enjoyed dancing and listening to music as well as a passion for gardening. His family was the shining light of his life. In addition to his wife of 72 years, Gisela, he leaves his daughters, Evelyn J. Miller of Waltham, Carol Brunaccini Farrell (Patrick) of Salem and Monica L. Brunaccini of Framingham; his grandchildren, Erica Milner (Chris Ciano) and Hayley Milner; his great-granddaughter, Sophia Ann Ciano; brother of the late Joseph Brunaccini (late Sylvia) and Richard Brunaccini. A private Funeral Service will be held in Joyce Funeral Home. You are cordially invited to virtual participation via this link https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/566010
on Monday, November 23rd at 12 noon. Burial will be in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. To remember and honor John's legacy, spread love and kindness. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02215 www.jimmyfund.org/gift
