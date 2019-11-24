Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
JOHN J. BURNHAM Sr.

JOHN J. BURNHAM Sr. Obituary
BURNHAM, John J. Sr. Of Malden, Nov. 23, 2019, he was 96. John was the beloved husband of the late Gladys C. (Hosier) Burnham. Devoted father of John J. Burnham, Jr. and his wife Loretta of Peabody & Gary Burnham and his wife Gail of Curtis, Ontario, Canada and the late Greg Burnham. John was predeceased by his 6 siblings. He was the cherished grandfather of four, great-grandfather of five & one great-great grandson. Funeral Service will be held in the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Wed., Nov. 27th. at 11AM. Cremation will follow in Woodlawn Crematory with placement beside his loving wife Gladys in Woodlawn Columbarium Niche, Everett. Relatives and friends may call at the Funeral Home on Tues., Nov., 26, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Late US Army Sergeant WWII, Retired B & M Railroad Engineer, after 32 years, out of Boston and North Station. For directions & obit: www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 25, 2019
