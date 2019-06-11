Boston Globe Obituaries
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
CAPOMACCIO, John J. Age 89, of Andover, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Boston following a brief illness. He was the devoted husband of Angie (Ferraro) Capomaccio, son of the late John and Florence (Vaudo) Capomaccio of Gaeta, Italy, loving father of Maria and her husband Timothy Dassinger of NC, and Rose and her husband Terry Retelle of Andover, brother of Ann Garrett of Nashua, NH, and also survived by his beloved 4 grandchildren, Tyler Rogers, Samantha Dassinger, and Jackson and Lily Retelle and by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Nancy Jillson, Josephine Capomaccio, and Cosmo Capomaccio. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at St. Augustine's Church, 43 Essex St., Andover, followed by his Funeral Mass on Saturday at 9:30 AM at St. Augustine's Church, to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial will be in Spring Grove Cemetery in Andover. Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. To view online obituary and sign guestbook, visit www.ccbfunearl.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2019
