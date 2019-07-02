CARNEY, John "Jack" J. Of Marstons Mills, formerly of Quincy, passed peacefully June 30, 2019, surrounded by family. The beloved husband of Delia M. (Lyons) Carney for 52 years, he will be painfully missed and forever remembered.



Born in Dorchester in 1939 to John J. and Ellen (Waters) Carney, Jack was a proud graduate of Boston College and a United States Marine. He earned his MBA from Babson College and a MST from Widener University. After a successful career in finance, he retired as President of Spectra Physics USA, but continued to pursue his lifelong passion for learning.



Jack was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who provided a shining example of hard work, unconditional love and compassion for all.



In addition to his wife Delia, Jack will be missed by daughter Colleen Connelly of Quincy and her children Caitlin and Caroline; daughter Cathleen and husband Ralph Delorie of Hingham and their children, Delia, Catherine, and Sean; daughter Carolyn and husband Sean Dinneen of Plymouth and their children Nora, Bridget, and Celia; son John Carney Jr. of Yarmouth; son Michael and wife Veronica Carney of Norwell and their children Nola Mae and Brennan; and son Paul Carney and fianc?e Lina of Brooklyn, NY. Jack was predeceased by his sisters Mary Collins (Milton) and Catherine "Bunnie" Durkan (Dorchester). He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visiting Hours will be from 3 to 6 pm on Friday, July 5th in the John-Lawrence Funeral Home, 3778 Falmouth Rd., MARSTONS MILLS. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, July 6th at Our Lady Victory Church, 230 So. Main Street, Centerville. Burial will follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Pine Street, Centerville.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Miami, FL 33131, www.Parkinson.org



For online guestbook and directions, please visit johnlawrencefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019