JOHN CARROLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN J. CARROLL

JOHN J. CARROLL Obituary
CARROLL, John J. Of Natick, May 20, 2020. Son of John J. Carroll of Weymouth and the late Therese (Lane) Carroll. Father of John and Lydia Carroll. John also leaves his life partner Kelly Capra and her children, Jake and Mackenzie, his siblings, Michael Carroll and his wife, Marie Habib Carroll, of Wellesley and Kristin Carroll Wheeler and her husband, Ben Wheeler, of Pleasanton, CA and several nieces and nephews and many dear friends and extended family. A private Service will be held, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to Family Reach, 142 Berkeley Street, 4th floor, Boston, MA 02116, Familyreach.org/donate/giftsinmemory For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
