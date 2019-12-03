|
CARTY, John J. Of Attleboro and Rockport, died peacefully at home on November 30, 2019, at the age of 90. Born in Springfield to James E. and Mary F. (Cullen) Carty, he graduated from Cathedral High School there. He served in the US Navy from 1947-50 aboard the escort carrier USS Palau. He earned his BA from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst (1953) and his MBA from Harvard University (1955). He was Professor Emeritus at Stonehill College in Easton, where he taught accounting from 1963-2007 and served as Business Administration Department Chair. He worked part-time as a CPA for many years at Gamache, O'Brien & O'Neill in Attleboro. John served on the Attleboro School Committee for 14 years, including several as Chairman, and for 26 years as Treasurer of the Board of Trustees of the Attleboro Public Library (1993-2019). He was a communicant at St. John the Evangelist Church and longtime member of the Serra Club of the Attleboros. John was predeceased by his parents, his brother James Ambrose Carty and wife H. Joyce (Moore), and his aunt Mary J. (Mae) Carty, all of Springfield. He is survived by his beloved wife of more than 61 years, Anne (Lyons), and their children Mary Jane Brown and husband Brian of Hamilton, Anna (Nancy) Chermak and husband Rob of Biddeford, ME, James (Commander, USN, retired) and wife Julia of Winchester, VA, and John Francis and wife Zhen of Needham. He is survived by seven grandchildren who were an endless source of pride and joy, Anna (Gillis) Jackson and husband Dwight, Dylan Gillis, Owen Gillis, Elizabeth Carty, Thomas Carty, Margaret Brown, and Luke Carty, along with many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro, with visitation at Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St., from 9-10:30 a.m. that morning. Interment will take place on Friday, December 6 at noon, at Calvary Cemetery, 151 Eastern Avenue, Gloucester, MA. For directions or to send John's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
