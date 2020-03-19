|
CAULFIELD, John J. Jr. Of Woburn, unexpectedly, Wed., March 18th, at the age of fifty-seven. Born and raised in Woburn, John was the beloved son of the late John and Gertrude (Simpson) Caulfield. Dear husband of Rosemary Magro. Beloved father of John J. Caulfield, III, his wife Valerie of Everett. Cherished brother of Deborah Whitehead, her husband William, Joanne Longval, her husband Paul, all of FL, Susan McAllister, her husband David of North Reading, Eileen Caulfield of Woburn and William Caulfield, his wife Erika of Westford. Loving and devoted grandfather of Brianna, Stella and Zeke. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Johnny was an extraordinary salesman and an avid golfer. His personality was larger than life, and his greatest strength and weakness was taking life to its limits. This will make all who were blessed to know him, shake their heads and smile. He had a favorite song, "Free Bird," and it turns out it accurately described him and his life. Arrangements are presently incomplete and a Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020