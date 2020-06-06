|
CAVANAGH, John J. "Jack" A gentleman and a gentle man, has lost his battle with cancer. The longest-living patient of Dr. Fidias of MGH. The loving husband of Jacquie (Matthews), his wife of 43 years. He was the doting father of Alexandra (Cavanagh) Hartman, her husband, Rob, and Papa to sweet little granddaughter, Maddie. Even though Jack has lived in Danvers and Hampton Beach, he always was a "Lynner." His education led to a professional life in the Lynn School Department and Lynn District Court, retiring as a First Assistant Clerk Magistrate. He cared deeply for everyone he worked with at LDC. His family was his world, but his Catholic faith was an integral part of his life. He was an ardent supporter of everything basketball, which started at the St. Pius clubhouse and continued to playing in the Garden in the Tech Tourney and followed by being a Celtics, UConn Men and Women's basketball season ticket holder for years. He sadly leaves in life his Boars Head friends, the Matthews family who loved him as a brother, Cathy Quinlan, Michael and Patti Cavanagh, Maryann Growitz, Mark Cavanagh and many, many nieces and nephews he loved as his own. Most importantly, he loved Jacquie, Allie, Rob and Maddie with all his heart. He was predeceased by his parents John and Gert and his FBI Agent brother Paul. He is reunited at the Rainbow Bridge with Lady, Jake, Secret, Toby and Emma. Due to COVID restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may may be made to St. Patrick's Church Restoration, 5 Williams St., Hampton, NH 03842, or Newbury Animal Hospital, c/o Dr. Grillo, 96 Hanover St., Newbury, MA 01951. For a more complete obituary, or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.Solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020