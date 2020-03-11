|
COLLINS, John J. "Jack" Of Quincy, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at age 59. Originally from Dorchester, he received a Bachelor's degree in Political Science at UMass Boston and worked as a customer service agent for the IRS. The son of the late John G. and Joan M. (Hanley) Collins, Jack was the beloved brother of Monica Becker and her husband Randy of Encinitas, CA, Barry P. Collins and his wife Ina of Taunton, Daniel M. Collins of Stoughton, and Mary J. Haynes and her husband Dan of Oakham. He is also survived by his special dear friends, Debbie Connelly and Mike and Margaret MacDonald, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Family and friends are invited to Visiting Hours which will be held on Friday, March 13 from 4:00 to 8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., QUINCY CENTER. On Saturday there will be a gathering at the Funeral Home at 9:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy. Burial is at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Donations in Jack's memory may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the United Spinal Association, 120-34 Queens Blvd. #320, Kew Gardens, NY 11415 unitedspinal.org dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com 617-773-2728
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020