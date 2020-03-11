Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN J. "JACK" COLLINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN J. "JACK" COLLINS Obituary
COLLINS, John J. "Jack" Of Quincy, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at age 59. Originally from Dorchester, he received a Bachelor's degree in Political Science at UMass Boston and worked as a customer service agent for the IRS. The son of the late John G. and Joan M. (Hanley) Collins, Jack was the beloved brother of Monica Becker and her husband Randy of Encinitas, CA, Barry P. Collins and his wife Ina of Taunton, Daniel M. Collins of Stoughton, and Mary J. Haynes and her husband Dan of Oakham. He is also survived by his special dear friends, Debbie Connelly and Mike and Margaret MacDonald, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Family and friends are invited to Visiting Hours which will be held on Friday, March 13 from 4:00 to 8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., QUINCY CENTER. On Saturday there will be a gathering at the Funeral Home at 9:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy. Burial is at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Donations in Jack's memory may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the United Spinal Association, 120-34 Queens Blvd. #320, Kew Gardens, NY 11415 unitedspinal.org dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com 617-773-2728
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -