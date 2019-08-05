|
CONWAY, John J. "Jack" In Dorchester, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on August 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Jerri A. "Jan" (Dillon) Conway. Loving father of Jill A. and her husband Patrick McDonough BPD of Dorchester, and John D. "Jack" BPD and his wife Lynsey Conway of Pembroke. Devoted Grampa of Maura and Brendan McDonough, Jack, Ryan, and Katelyn Conway. Son of the late Daniel and Bertha Conway. Family and friends will honor and remember Jack's life by gathering for a Funeral Service in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Friday, August 9, at 10 A.M. Visiting Hours Thursday from 4-8 P.M. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Jack was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Navy. For directions and guestbook, please visit jmurphyfh.com Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019