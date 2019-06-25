Boston Globe Obituaries
COURTNEY, John J. Sr. Of Woburn, formerly of North Cambridge. June 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean (McKillop). Loving father of Shannon Boulanger and her husband Jeff of Holly Springs, NC, and the late John J. Courtney, Jr. Devoted grandfather of John Courtney, III, Avery and Thomas Boulanger. Brother of Thomas Courtney of Burlington, Gerald Courtney of Melrose, Mary Collins of Arlington, Paul Courtney of Belmont, and Kevin Courtney of Framingham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours at the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass. Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE, on Friday, 4-8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John's Church, North Cambridge, on Saturday, at 11 am. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019
