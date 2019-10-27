|
CRAHAN, John J. "Jack" Jr. Of Milton, died on October 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (Ryan) Crahan of Norwell formerly of Milton. Brother of Phillip Crahan of New Hampshire and Robert Crahan of Boston. John is also survived by extended family and friends.
John was born in Boston and raised in Jamaica Plain section of Boston. He was a property manager for Faxon Commons in Quincy for many
years before retiring. John was devoted to his wife Mary as well as his Catholic faith. He enjoyed trips to Ireland, photography and his cat Molly. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have known him.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 10:00am, in Saint Gregory Church, Dorchester. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hour on Thursday, 9:00am- 9:45am in the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington Street, DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS. Interment in Saint Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. See. www.dolanfuneral.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 28, 2019