CROWLEY, John J. "Jack" At 75 years of age. Of Stoneham, formerly of Charlestown & Holliston, March 27, 2020. Beloved husband of 15 years to Lenore J. "Lee" (Judge) Crowley. Devoted father of John Crowley & wife Geneva & Rob Crowley. Devoted stepfather of Rory Doherty & wife Beth. Loving grandpa to Kaitlyn, Aidan, Nolan, Rose, Ariana, Rylan, Brendan, Gavin & Dylan. Beloved son of the late Thomas Crowley & Helen (Howell) Dacey & husband Joe Dacey. Beloved brother of Shelagh Farley & husband John (Ret. BFD) & Tom Crowley (Ret. Lt. Brookline FD) & wife Kathy. Dear friend & cousin of Paul Howell. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Late U.S. Army Vet. of Vietnam Conflict. Retired 42 year employee of Verizon Telephone Co. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, John's Funeral Services & Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett are private. A Memorial Mass & Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations in John's name may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For obituary & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2020