JOHN J. D'ANDREA
D'ANDREA, John J. Of Plymouth, Sept. 29th. Son of the late Carmine & Mary (Costanzo) D'Andrea. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Fournier) D'Andrea. Loving father of John D'Andrea, Jr. of Winthrop, Dawn D'Andrea of Plymouth, Alice Sawaya of Whitman and Cheryle Ward of Middleboro. Brother of the late Jerome, Michael & Mary D'Andrea. Devoted Grampy of 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Arrangements by Mann Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins Street, JAMAICA PLAIN. Services will be private but can be viewed on YouTube (search mannandrodgers) from 11am - 1pm on Wednesday, Oct. 7th. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Guestbook at mannandroger.com



Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
