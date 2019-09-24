|
|
DAVIS, John J. "Jack" Age 80, of Lynn, husband of Rhoda (Martatos) Davis, passed away on September 21, 2019. Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late John and Frances Davis. Jack served his country in the United States Coast Guard, and was honorably discharged. Jack worked at General Electric for many years and also served on the IUE Local 201 Executive Board prior to his retirement. Jack enjoyed the simple things in life, his pets and his sports kept him entertained. Jack was a wonderful husband, and he enjoyed all the quality time that he spent with his wife and family. His spirit and laughter will be missed by all. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his children; Jack Davis and his wife Pat of Groveland, Michael Davis of Florida, James Davis of Florida, Kenneth Davis and his wife Susan of Groveland, and Gayle Bereshny and her husband Roger of Groveland, his sisters Nancy Hagar of Yarmouth, and Carolyn Engel of Burlington, and several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He was also the brother of the late William Davis. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 12:00PM-2:00PM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (RTE129), LYNN, with a Funeral Service, including Military Honors, at 1:30PM. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019