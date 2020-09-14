DeMARCO, John J. Of Plymouth, MA passed away on September 13, 2020 at the age of 72. After a courageous battle with cancer, he died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family who loved him dearly. John was born on January 3, 1948, in Boston, to Ella and Alfred DeMarco. As a boy, he loved his mother's Italian cooking. He also enjoyed watching his dad play pinochle with the guys or sitting with him watching his beloved New York Yankees, a habit that unfortunately made John into a lifelong Yankees fan! He learned the importance of hard work and family values from both of his parents. He had all sorts of jobs as he grew up to help support his family and to pay his way through college. Whether a fable or not, he would later in life tell his grandchildren about his time as an elevator operator, which he noted, "had its ups and downs." In 1965, at Boston State College, he met the love of his life, Rosemary Rizzo. The two celebrated their 49th anniversary this past June. Together, they bought a home in Wilmington, MA where they started a family and lived for 37 years. John taught mathematics at Somerville High School for several years but joined the corporate world at Digital Equipment Corporation to better support his family. He worked at DEC as it became Compaq and later Hewlett Packard. His true love of teaching returned later in life when John spent a few years teaching in Lexington before his retirement. He not only taught during the school day but sought tutoring opportunities as well. His passion was to help others, especially kids. For the last 10 years, John and Rosemary enjoyed retirement in Plymouth, MA pursuing their love of travel, most memorably with a trip to Italy which was John's lifelong dream. John was a strong man with a heart of gold. He was a great friend to all and the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back. He was a selfless person who simply wanted the best for his family, and he gave them just that. He was not the dad who simply coached his kids' sporting teams, but was also one of the co-founders of the soccer program in town for which they played. He was not the father who simply helped his kids with math homework, but also became a member of the school committee to ensure their education was the finest. He quite simply volunteered for everything and was always there if any of his children needed him. Having come from modest means, he learned the value of a dollar. He worked second jobs to give his family what he wanted them to have. Giving to his family involved camping trips back in the day with his wife and kids and, more recently, was expanded to include his kids' spouses and John's ten grandchildren on an unforgettable Disney Cruise. He loved life, but he loved it more when surrounded by his family. John is survived by the wife he loved so dearly, Rosemary, and their children, Ellen Bernard and her husband, Joe, of Stratham, NH, Jim DeMarco and his wife, Leigh, of Westford, MA, Laura Connolly and her husband, Joe, of Medway, MA, and Joan Kosowsky and her husband, Rob, of Darien, CT. He is also survived by his sister, Debbie Bourgeault and her husband, Bob, of Wilmington, MA. John's legacy, for which he was rightfully so proud, lives on in the ten grandchildren who were always spoiled and immensely loved by their Papa, Benjamin, Joseph, Celia, Lauren, Alison, Sloane, Katelyn, Meghan, Emery, and Devyn. Friends and family are welcome to call on Thursday, September 17th from 4-7 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, PLYMOUTH. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 18th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
