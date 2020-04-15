Boston Globe Obituaries
JOHN J. "DICKY" DENARO

DENARO, John J. "Dicky" In Florida, of East Boston, passed away on April 8, 2020. Loving son of the late Joseph and Rose (Santoro) Denaro. Brother of Josephine Thomson, Joann Charette, Michael Denaro, Paul and wife Anne Denaro. Father of Ronald Smoot. Companion of Tina Smoot. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren, as well as a niece and nephew. In accordance with guidelines and restrictions due to COVID-19, all Services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences, please contact the Funeral Home during normal business hours (617) 569-0990 or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall www.ruggieromh.com A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
