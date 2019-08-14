|
|
DIFFER, John J. In Sudbury, formerly of Brookline, on August 13, 2019. Beloved son of the late John J. and Nora T. (Foley) Differ. Loving brother of Denise C. "DeDe" Whitcher and husband Charlie of Quincy, and the late Dawna J., Stephen J. and William F. Differ. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning, August 17, in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, from 9:00-10:30, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline, at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment private. Late member Brookline Lodge of Elks # 886 and Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 14, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Brookline Lodge of Elks Building Fund, ATTN: Treasurer, 40 Kent St., Brookline, MA 02445 would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019