DINEEN, John J. Jr. Of Wilmington, formerly of Cambridge, September 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carole A. (Zagami) Dineen. Devoted father of Kimberly Dalton and her husband Richard of Lynnfield, and Kelly Dineen of Methuen. Loving grandfather of Taylor Soto and her husband Jason of Saugus, Richard Maynard and his wife Nicole of Rye, NH, and Savanna Dalton of Lynnfield. Loving great-grandfather of Chase Warner, Alyssia Soto, Justin and Ava Maynard. Brother of Kevin Dineen of Cambridge, William Dineen and his wife Joanne of Franklin. Cherished uncle of Shauna Dineen of Franklin, and Erin Trainor and her husband Rick of Lunenburg. In keeping with John's wishes and due to the current health pandemic, Funeral Services will be private. It has been requested that contributions in John's memory may be made to the MSPCA Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. Arrangements by the Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of WILMINGTON. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net
