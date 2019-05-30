|
DOHERTY, John J. "Oscar" Suddenly, in Bethlehem, NH, formerly of Dorchester, died February 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan A. (Spencer) Doherty. Loving father of John J. Doherty Jr. and Stephen M. Doherty, both of Dorchester. Devoted "Papa" of Alanah, Areanna, Alyssa, and Aleah. Son of Mary (Beck) Doherty of Dorchester and the late William J. Doherty. Survived by many other relatives and friends. A Graveside Committal Service, with military honors by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard, will be held at St. Margaret Cemetery, St. Margaret's Street, Twin Mountain, New Hampshire, on Saturday, June 8, at 12 noon. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019