Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN DOHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN J. "OSCAR" DOHERTY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN J. "OSCAR" DOHERTY Obituary
DOHERTY, John J. "Oscar" Suddenly, in Bethlehem, NH, formerly of Dorchester, died February 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan A. (Spencer) Doherty. Loving father of John J. Doherty Jr. and Stephen M. Doherty, both of Dorchester. Devoted "Papa" of Alanah, Areanna, Alyssa, and Aleah. Son of Mary (Beck) Doherty of Dorchester and the late William J. Doherty. Survived by many other relatives and friends. A Graveside Committal Service, with military honors by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard, will be held at St. Margaret Cemetery, St. Margaret's Street, Twin Mountain, New Hampshire, on Saturday, June 8, at 12 noon. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
Download Now