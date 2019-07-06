|
|
DOHERTY, John J. "Clem" 91 years of age, of Charlestown. July 5, 2019. Devoted son of the late Patrick Doherty & Margaret (Canney) Doherty. Beloved brother of Theresa Doherty of Charlestown, & the late Margaret "Peggy" Cloudman, Frances Galli, Patrick Doherty, Mary Doherty, Michael Doherty, Sarah "Sally" Gorrie, Helen Falk, & Jeanne Cleary. Loving uncle to many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Clem's visiting hour on Tuesday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 A.M. in The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN, followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Frances De Sales Church at 11 A.M. His burial will be private. Late U.S. Army Vet. of Korean Conflict. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Clem's name to the St. Frances De Sales Parish Building Fund, 303 Bunker Hill St. Charlestown, MA 02129. For obituary, directions, and online condolences,
www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019