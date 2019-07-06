Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN DOHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN J. "CLEM" DOHERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN J. "CLEM" DOHERTY Obituary
DOHERTY, John J. "Clem" 91 years of age, of Charlestown. July 5, 2019. Devoted son of the late Patrick Doherty & Margaret (Canney) Doherty. Beloved brother of Theresa Doherty of Charlestown, & the late Margaret "Peggy" Cloudman, Frances Galli, Patrick Doherty, Mary Doherty, Michael Doherty, Sarah "Sally" Gorrie, Helen Falk, & Jeanne Cleary. Loving uncle to many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Clem's visiting hour on Tuesday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 A.M. in The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN, followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Frances De Sales Church at 11 A.M. His burial will be private. Late U.S. Army Vet. of Korean Conflict. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Clem's name to the St. Frances De Sales Parish Building Fund, 303 Bunker Hill St. Charlestown, MA 02129. For obituary, directions, and online condolences,

www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carr Funeral Service
Download Now