DONAHUE, John J. Age 93 of Dedham, born and raised in Jamaica Plain, July 7, 2020. Beloved son of the late Daniel and Ellen (Diggins) Donahue. Brother of the late Mary E. Rando, Anne E. Regan, Daniel F. Donahue, and James M. Donahue. Also survived by 15 nieces and nephews. John was a graduate of Northeastern University and a World War II Veteran, U.S. Army. He was a retired employee of Domino Sugar and Amstar. He was an active member of the YMCA , Huntington Ave., Boston and a member of the Forest Hills American Legion Post 76. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a Visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Saturday, July 11 from 8:30-9:45am followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 10:00am. Interment in New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the Dedham Public Library, 43 Church St., Dedham, MA 02026. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from July 9 to July 10, 2020
