|
|
DONNEGAN, John J. Jr. Of Weston, November 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late H. Patricia (Bradley). Loving father of Leigh Dugan and her husband Christopher of Southborough and the late Christopher Donnegan. Devoted grandfather of Abigail and John Dugan, he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, November 29 at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Rd., Wellesley followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. Mr. Donnegan was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps having served in WWII. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's' Association at Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019