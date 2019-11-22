Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
(781) 235-1481
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
9 Glen Rd.
Wellesley, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN DONNEGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN J. DONNEGAN Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN J. DONNEGAN Jr. Obituary
DONNEGAN, John J. Jr. Of Weston, November 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late H. Patricia (Bradley). Loving father of Leigh Dugan and her husband Christopher of Southborough and the late Christopher Donnegan. Devoted grandfather of Abigail and John Dugan, he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, November 29 at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Rd., Wellesley followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. Mr. Donnegan was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps having served in WWII. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's' Association at Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -