DONOFRIO, John J. Age 61, passed away suddenly on November 19, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Catherine (Grant) Donofrio. He is also survived by his son Anthony Donofrio and his wife Alexia. John is also survived by his mother, Virginia (Costa) Donofrio, he was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Donofrio. John is also survived by his brother Ralph J. Donofrio and his wife Ann; and sister Mary Minton and her husband Mark. He was the loving grandfather of Aiden, Austin and Aurora. Loving uncle of Christina Corina and Lisa Twomey.
John had a love of Harley Davidson motorcycles. He also enjoyed boating with family and friends. He was an avid cook. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He also loved his cherished dog Mercedes. John's family and friends were what meant most to him. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 30, at 10:30AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Carver. Interment will directly follow at St. Michaels Cemetery in Roslindale.
Donations in John's name can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
.