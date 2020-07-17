|
EAGAN, John J. Of Waltham. Beloved husband of Judith G. (Langill) Eagan. Father of Mark J. Eagan (Su) of Hopkinton, NH, Susan G. Eagan of Waltham, Michelle A. Pasquali (Bruno) of Marietta, GA, Kathleen M. Glass (Mark) of Framingham, Allison M. Campbell of Waltham and the late Michael J. Eagan. Grandfather of Conor and Flannery Eagan, Jonathan Caban, Bradford, Brooke and Michael Pasquali, Quintin and Kaya Glass, and Lila and Lindsey Campbell. Brother of Dorothy G. Brooks of Needham and the late Charles R. and Edward J. Eagan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Route 20), WALTHAM on Sunday, July 19th from 3 to 5 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday morning in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, directions and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2020