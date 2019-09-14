|
|
FERRERA, John J. Of Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, September 11, 2019. Besides his wife, Johanna 'Joey' H. (Janse van Rensburg) Ferrera, he is survived by his son, Alexander 'Alex' Ferrera (Alessandra) of Indianapolis, Indiana; his grandson, Andrew Ferrera; his stepchildren, Pieter Ludick (Liezl-Mia) of The Netherlands and Joey Meiring (Gert) of South Africa; his granddaughter, Keira Meiring; his sister, MaryAnn Ohrenberger of Quincy; his sister-in-law Mary Ann Ferrera of Waltham and also leaves many nieces, nephews, in-laws in South Africa and their families. He was also the brother of the late Angelo 'Kirk' Ferrera, Antoinette Bellomo (late Charles) and Alfonso Ferrera who was killed in World War II, and he was the brother-in-law of the late Charles Ohrenberger. Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering to visit at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17th in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main St. (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, where his Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m. Burial will be held privately in the family lot at Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary and guestbook please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019