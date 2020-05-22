Home

JOHN J. FLAVIN


1955 - 2020
JOHN J. FLAVIN Obituary
FLAVIN, John J. August 29, 1955 - May 16, 2020 (US Marine) of Norwood, at the age of 64. Son of the late Robert F. Flavin, Sr. and Cornerlia M. (Pappas) Flavin. Devoted father of Kevin Flavin and wife Brooke, Michael Flavin and wife Courtney of TN. Brother of Donna Dion and husband Richard, Brian Flavin and wife Joanne, Stephen Flavin and wife Melissa, Carol Cahill and husband Kevin, Thomas Flavin and wife Elizabeth, Patricia Flavin and the late Robert Flavin, Jr. and Julie Flavin. Services were private.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2020
