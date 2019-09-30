Boston Globe Obituaries
JOHN J. GEER

JOHN J. GEER Obituary
GEER, John J. Of Peabody, Sept. 27, 2019. Age 92, loving companion of the late Mary Lou Berry. Brother of Rose M. Grennan of Peabody. He was predeceased by his brothers, Daniel, Frank, James and Paul Geer. His Funeral Service will be held graveside, at the Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake St., West Peabody, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements by the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. For online guestbook please visit www.ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019
